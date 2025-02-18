Tesla Begins Hiring in India: Story in 5 Points

Tesla Hires in India: Elon Musk’s Tesla has recently listed its job postings in India, highlighting a sign of the electric vehicle manufacturer to foray into the Indian automotive market. According to a Reuters report, Tesla has for years planned an entry into the market and even set up local manufacturing. Recently, the Indian government has made some relaxations to the taxes that are levied on the import of luxury cars and our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had a meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Here we have jotted down five points about Tesla’s foray into the Indian Market:

Hiring For “Store Manager”:

The first point on our list is the recent announcement of hiring in India. As per Tesla’s LinkedIn page, the EV company has opened job postings for 13 positions for the Indian market, out of which five positions are available for Delhi and Mumbai and eight positions are for Mumbai only. One of the highlighted positions in the job postings is the “Store Manager”. This job position highlights the role responsibilities for driving sales and overseeing the store operations.

Tesla’s search for showrooms in New Delhi:

Tesla was recently looking for showroom spaces in Delhi and Mumbai. According to Reuters, Tesla is in the early stages of talking with DLF to help secure space in the capital region. It further stated that the EV auto manufacturer is looking for 3,000 to 5,000 square feet (280-465 square metres) to create a consumer experience centre as well as a space three times larger for its delivery and service operations.

Tesla Models that might be Launched in India:

Since there is a job posting on the LinkedIn page and Tesla is looking for retail spaces with DLF, let’s check out the Tesla cars that the company may plan to launch in India. The first model on the list is the Tesla Model 3. Globally, the Model 3 is available in multiple variants such as Model 3 Long Range, and Model 3 Performance AWD. The next model that may come in India is the Tesla Model S. It is a high-performance saloon car from Tesla.

Tesla’s Global Sales Slump:

As there was a slump in sales of electric vehicles globally, Tesla also recorded a decline in its global sales and an intense price war for EVs. According to S&P Global, Tesla recorded a major decline of 70 per cent between December 2024 and January 2025.

Decrease in Tariff But with a catch: