Published 19:34 IST, December 2nd 2024
Tesla's New Update Lets Drivers Play 'Fart' Prank on Co-Riders
Tesla rolled out its ‘2024 Holiday Update’ for its Cybertruck, which gets a host of features. It is an over-the-air update, which will be rolled out next week.
- Automobile
Tesla Cybertruck Updated: Tesla has rolled out its ‘2024 Holiday Update’ for its Cybertruck, which gets a host of features. It is an over-the-air update, which will be rolled out next week. The new update from Tesla is packed with multiple improvements in safety, personalisation, entertainment, and navigation. One of the updates in the Tesla Cybertruck is the ‘Fart’ prank. In this, the driver decides to play funny noises of farts whenever the passenger onboards the vehicle.
Let us look at the details of this funny update of the ‘2024 Holiday Update’ on the Tesla Cybertruck:
Tesla Cybertruck: Fart On Contact
In this update of the Tesla Cybertruck, it allows the driver to set fart voices on different seats of the vehicle whenever a person sits inside the vehicle. With this update, Cybetruck gets three options to select. The first option is to ‘Fart On Demand’. Here the driver will press a button on the steering wheel and the sound will be played.
The next option is ‘Fart On Turn Signal’. In this, whenever a turn signal is given for left or right, the fart sound will be played through the speakers.
The third option is the ‘Fart On Contact’. This feature will play fart sounds as soon as a person sits on the seat of the Tesla Cybertruck. This feature of fart on contact is the most interesting way of playing fart sounds in the Cybertruck.
Tesla Cybertruck: Other Updates
Other important updates on Tesla’s 2024 Holiday Update on Cybertruck include multiple feature upgrades. For starters, it includes the Tesla Application on Apple Watch, setting of arrival energy at destination, precipitation, and weather forecasts, and more. Additionally, this update also provides rear cross-traffic alerts, maintenance summaries, and saving camera videos from Sentry Mode. The Tesla Cybertruck gets SiriusXM satellite radio, which is a popular radio station in the US, and is now available for the Model 3, Y, and Cybertruck.
