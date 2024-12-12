Search icon
  • Top 3 SUVs that you need to check out before buying Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Published 20:29 IST, December 12th 2024

Top 3 SUVs that you need to check out before buying Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, a sub-4m compact SUV offers features such as a sunroof, a 360-degree camera. Here are the top three alternatives that you can check:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Maruti Suzuki Brezza | Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Alternatives: Maruti Suzuki Brezza, a sub-4m compact SUV, comes with a bold styling, spacious interiors, and has decent features on offer. Talking about features, it is offered with a sunroof, automatic climate control, and more. The Maruti Suzuki Brezzaa is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 103BHP and 137Nm torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. Maruti also offers a CNG option in the Brezza. The price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 8.34 lakh.

Let us have a look at the top three SUVs that you can check before buying Maruti Suzuki Brezza: 

Tata Nexon: 

Tata Nexon is a strong competition in the segment. It comes with a sleek design, spacious interiors and loaded with features. Nexon offers features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more. Tata Nexon scored five star safety rating in the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash test. Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel enigne. The price of Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Great Fuel Efficiency

Kia Sonet: 

Kia Sonet is a sporty looking sub-4m compact SUV. It offers features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. Sonet is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of Kia Sonet starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. 

Mahindra XUV 3XO: 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a bold design, spacious interiors, and offers a powerful engine option in the segment. The XUV 3XO comes with features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, and two options for the sunroof. It is powered by two 1.2-litre turbo petrol enigne and a 1.5-litre diesel engien. The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Better Boot Space

Updated 20:29 IST, December 12th 2024

