Innova Hycross Price Hike: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hiked the prices of its MPV, Innova Hycross, in India with immediate effect. Innova Hycross comes in six variants and the prices have been increased across the variant lineup. According to a Toyota dealer, the hike in prices starts from Rs 17,000 on the base variants to Rs 36,000 on its top-spec variant. Innova Hycross was launched in 2023 and is a six and seven-seater MPV offered with a petrol and a hybrid engine option. Recently, Innova Hycross crossed the 1 lakh sales mark in India.

Let us look at the specifications of the Innova Hycross:

Innova Hycross Price Update:

According to a Toyota Dealer, Innova Hycross got a price hike of Rs 17,000 on its GX and GX (O) variants. The upper variants, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) have got a price hike of Rs 36,000 with immediate effect. The new price of the GX variant is Rs 19.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new price of the ZX (O) variant is Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Innova Hycross Sales In November:

According to data from SIAM, in November, Innova recorded total sales of 7,867 units (including Hycross). It saw a growth of 14 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a decline of 29 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Innova Hycross Features:

Innova Hycross offers a plethora of features for consumers. For starters, Innova Hycross comes with front-ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and more. Additionally, Innova Hycross also offers a powered tailgate, and powered ottoman seats with a long slide. It also has ADAS features.

Innova Hycross Engine Specifications: