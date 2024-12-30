‘Achievements Abroad Won’t Do…’ Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu’s Advice To Indian Entrepreneurs

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, has urged Indian businesses and entrepreneurs to embrace self-reliance and prioritise indigenous innovation. Highlighting the need to develop technologies tailored to India’s unique requirements, Vembu advocated reducing dependence on foreign products and services.

In a recent post on X, Vembu underlined the role of harnessing India's talent to drive this transformation. “To earn true respect in the world, Indians have to develop deep capabilities in India. Achievements abroad won’t do it,” he wrote, marking the role of homegrown expertise in securing India's position on the global stage, particularly in sectors such as technology and manufacturing.

Vembu shared his commitment to retaining talent within India to strengthen the country's technological foundation. “As an Indian, I work hard to retain talent in India because we so badly need the talent to develop India’s technology capability,” he stated. Contrasting India's potential with the United States' reliance on imported talent, Vembu advocated a model that fosters local skills for sustainable growth.

Economic Growth and Inclusive Development

Vembu also highlighted the importance of addressing inequalities to ensure inclusive national development. He stressed that progress cannot be meaningful if large sections of society are left behind. “National development cannot be achieved if large sections of society are left behind,” he said.

Questioning the value of short-term achievements, Vembu asked, “Is it worth the bragging rights to be number one in GDP or AI, achieved with imported talent, but at the price of leaving your people behind?” He urged India to focus on long-term empowerment by building a future where local communities play a central role in national progress.