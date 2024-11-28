Search icon
Published 15:18 IST, November 28th 2024

Ananda Krishnan Malaysian Billionaire Dies At 86

The tycoon shunned publicity but became internationally known in the mid-1980s when he helped finance the Live Aid concert organized by rock star Bob Geldof.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Ananda Krishnan | Image: Ananda Krishnan

Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, whose business interests ranged from oil and gas to telecommunications, has died at the age of 86, his private investment company said.

No cause of death was given.

The tycoon shunned publicity but became internationally known in the mid-1980s when he helped finance the Live Aid concert organized by rock star Bob Geldof.

As a young entrepreneur, he first set up a business consultancy before venturing into oil trading and then the gambling sector. In the 1990s, he diversified into multimedia ventures.

Widely known by the nickname AK, he had stakes in companies as diverse as Malaysia's largest telecommunications operator Maxis MXSC.KL, satellite broadcaster Astro Malaysia ASTR.KL and oilfield services provider Bumi Armada BUAB.KL.

He also owned holdings in India's Aircel and Sri Lanka's SLTMobitel.

Ananda was a founding director of state oil firm Petronas and was close to Mahathir Mohamad, selling the former prime minister the idea of building the iconic 88-storey Petronas Twin Towers in the early 1990s.

He was Malaysia's sixth wealthiest person with a net worth of $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

While Ananda strived to keep a low profile, he gained some notoriety after being charged by India in 2014 for alleged corruption in helping Maxis take control of Aircel in 2006. Maxis denied any wrongdoing.

The court case is ongoing.

The son of a civil servant who moved from Sri Lanka to then British Malaya, he grew up in Kuala Lumpur. Ananda then studied at the University of Melbourne and graduated with a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School in 1964.

A philanthropist, he donated to education, arts, sports and humanitarian causes in Malaysia.

Once married to a Thai princess, Ananda spent most of his later years living in Europe.

Updated 15:18 IST, November 28th 2024

