Published 11:41 IST, February 1st 2025

Bihar Takes Centre Stage in FM Sitharaman's Union Budget | Key Announcements

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: File photo

Union Budget 2025: Bihar has emerged as one of key focus as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second Budget of Modi Govt 3.0 on Saturday. Let's take a look at key announcements.

  • Govt announces institute for food processing and Makhana Board.
  • The Makhana Board will train farmers in getting maximum benefits of all the government schemes.
  • Makhana Board to be set up in Bihar. The board will handhold and train Makhana farmers and help them to get access to all relevant government schemes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
  • Presenting the budget, Sitharaman also announced an expansion of the capacity of the Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ) in Patna through the addition of additional infrastructure in 5 IITs for 6,500 more students.

Updated 12:12 IST, February 1st 2025

Budget Nirmala Sitharaman Bihar IIT
