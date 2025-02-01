Budget 2025: Markets In Red as FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins her Budget Speech for the Financial Year 2023-24. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "In this Budget, the proposed development measures span 10 broad areas, focussing on the poor, youth, farmers and women."

On Budget Day, the market reactions swiftly follow the Budget announcements. However, historical statistics show that the market's response to the Budget typically fades within a few days."

Whether you are just beginning to trade or are an experienced trader, chances are high that you are keenly observing how the stock market is behaving after the Union Budget, which was presented today on February 1, 2025.

Over the past two decades, it has been observed that traders begin entering the stock market approximately 7-8 days after Budget Day. It takes about a week for traders to fully grasp the budget's impact. Therefore, they significantly increase their buying only after this initial period following the budget announcement.

Another factor to consider is the potential for high volatility around the budget day. This means the market can experience sharp movements both before and after the upcoming budget announcement.

Here are the reactions to the Budget by markets and industries:

Healthcare Index in Green

During the Union Budget presentation, the NSE Nifty has turned negative, with only the healthcare sectoral index in the green.

The healthcare index rose by 14 points as of 12:05 pm, while the overall Nifty index declined by 98 points. The Sensex also recorded a decrease of 57 points.

Initially, Nifty and Sensex had risen by 120 and 319 points respectively at the start of the Budget. However, they sharply declined as the Finance Minister's speech progressed.



Sensex rose by 216 points, and Nifty gained an additional 65 points as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Union Budget, with a particular emphasis on government policies aimed at enhancing and supporting the agricultural sector.

Titan, Nestle, and HCL Tech hit Sensex bottom

Budget 2025: Titan (down by 61.30 points), Nestle (down by 25.40 points) and HCL Tech (down by 12 points)