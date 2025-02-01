Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 10:10 IST, February 1st 2025

Budget 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025, at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Budget 2025 Live Updates | Image: Republic

Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025, at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. This will be her eighth consecutive Budget presentation in Parliament and her second full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government formed in 2024.

FM Sitharaman's Union Budget Speech Time

FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2025 in Parliament on February 1, 2025. She will deliver the Budget speech at 11 am.

During the Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman will outline budgetary allocations and revenue expectations for the upcoming financial year in the Lok Sabha. After her speech in the lower house, the Budget documents will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Where to Watch Budget 2025 Live

The Union Budget will be streamed live on Parliament's official channels, Doordarshan, Sansad TV, and the government's official YouTube channels.

Budget 2025 Documents

Digital copies of the budget documents can be accessed from the central government's official website, www.indiabudget.gov.in. These documents, available in both Hindi and English, will include financial statements, finance bills, and grant requests as mandated by the Constitution.

BSE and NSE will remain open today despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.

Taxpayers are hoping for changes in income tax slabs, GST rationalisation, increased infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates to tackle economic challenges and improve consumer sentiment. This includes expectations across various sectors, such as insurance, tech, and healthcare, where stakeholders are looking for measures to address current concerns and foster growth.
 

Updated 10:10 IST, February 1st 2025

