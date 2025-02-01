Budget 2025: Major Railway Boost With 100 Amrit Bharat, 200 Vande Bharat & 50 Namo Bharat Trains

Union Budget 2025: The Union Budget 2025-26 has reinforced the government’s commitment to modernizing Indian Railways with a ₹2.52 lakh crore allocation, focusing heavily on expanding the Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat train networks.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that 200 Vande Bharat and 100 Amrit Bharat trains will be manufactured over the next two to three years. The Vande Bharat trains will be produced in both sleeper and chair car variants, ensuring enhanced passenger comfort for long and short-distance travel.

“With the introduction of more Amrit Bharat trains, we will significantly improve connectivity between short-distance cities,” Vaishnaw said.

Additionally, 50 Namo Bharat trains have been approved, further expanding India’s modern rail fleet.

On the manufacturing front, the minister noted that 1,400 general coaches will be completed by March 31, with a target of 2,000 more in FY 2025-26.

The overall railway development push includes 1,000 new flyovers and a total budget of ₹2.64 lakh crore when combined with Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investments.

Vaishnaw also highlighted milestones like achieving 100% electrification by the end of the financial year and an increased safety allocation of ₹1.16 lakh crore.