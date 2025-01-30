Business Advisory Committee To Decide On Issues To Be Discussed In Budget Session: Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would decide on the issues that will be taken up for discussion during the Budget Session that would commence on Friday.

Rijiju urged all parties to ensure that the Budget Session of Parliament is productive.

Addressing reporters after an all-party meeting, the parliamentary affairs minister said the meeting, which was attended by 52 leaders from 36 parties, was positive.

"Party leaders raised some issues and demanded discussion on those issues. The Business Advisory Committee will decide which issues will be taken up for discussion," Rijiju said.

Asked about the opposition's demand for a discussion on the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which claimed 30 lives, the minister said the decision would be taken by the committee.

"There are many important issues... the Kumbh was also mentioned," Rijiju said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the customary meeting, which is convened to inform political parties about the government's legislative agenda and to seek their input on issues they would like to raise during the session.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said opposition leaders have decided that the INDIA bloc will raise all issues together during the Budget Session.

Emerging from the all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the session, Tiwari also slammed the "politicisation of the Kumbh", saying the VIP movement during the event was creating difficulties for the common man.

He said the Congress will flag the issue of the religious congregation becoming a gathering of VIPs linked to the ruling BJP.

The issues of "rising" unemployment and farmers' "plight" will also be raised during the session, he said.

Tiwari said the INDIA bloc will raise all issues together to highlight the problems of common people.

The Budget Session will commence on Friday with the President addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.