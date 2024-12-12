Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:03 IST, December 12th 2024

Defence Ministry Inks Rs 13,500 Cr Deal With HAL To Procure 12 Sukhoi Jets

The aircraft will feature 62.6 per cent domestic content, it said.

Reported by: Business Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Defence Ministry on Thursday said it inked a Rs 13,500 crore deal with state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 12 Sukhoi jets.

The aircraft will feature 62.6 per cent domestic content, it said.

The Russian-origin Su-30MKI jets are being procured for the Indian Air Force. These jets are now manufactured by the HAL under an intergovernmental framework.

"MoD signed a ?13,500 Cr deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (#HAL) to procure 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets. These aircraft will feature 62.6 per cent domestic content, with key components to be manufactured by Indian #defenceindustry," the ministry said on 'X'.

"This marks another milestone in India's journey towards #selfreliance, boosting the capabilities of our #armedforces," it said.

Updated 22:03 IST, December 12th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.