Disrupting the Norm: Samsung and Republic Join Forces for Unmatched Brand Integration

New Delhi: Shattering traditional barriers of brand collaborations, Republic Media Network and Samsung have joined forces to launch the most innovative brand integration in India's Content-Tech space. Blending real-time use cases across the stormy news wheels of breaking news content and the pacey turnaround fuelled by cutting-edge Technology developed by the global tech giant, Republic Media Network and Samsung are set to deliver a clutter-breaker in the media market with its latest partnership.

Set to be India’s most dynamic content-tech partnership, Republic Media Network’s journalists and anchors - from the Studios to Newsrooms to Ground Reportage- are set to integrate the blistering technology embedded in the Samsung’s flagship Z Series/S24 Ultra Devices into the real-time dissemination of news to its 400 million+ audience.

In a series of teaser promos with its top journalists and a classic Republic primetime television slot launch, the partnership is anticipated to deliver a seamless integration of Samsung’s flagship Z Series/S24 Ultra devices into the broadcast news wheel of India’s largest and most watched news Network Republic.

This collaboration integrates Samsung’s flagship Z Series/S24 Ultra devices into Republic’s newsroom, enhancing the speed, efficiency, and delivers a splendid quality of news delivery for viewers cutting across languages.

Through a variety of newsroom, studio, primetime and ground reporting situations, the journalists of Republic for the very first time across its 4 channels will merge the efficiency of hand-held tech by Samsung to break news, summarise the main takeaways and use the lightening fast translation and search features on the fold and hold devices. The partnership ensures that every aspect of Samsung’s latest mobile devices including the pro-camera capability of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is used for its reportage in-studio and on-ground.

The most exciting part of this partnership is the fact that it taps into Samsung’s super sharp technology that uses the Galaxy AI features to showcase live breakdown of swathes of information streaming in with a high-charged, live-action, short-on time environment of a newsroom. Viewers, across languages, are set to witness a solid AI integration of the Samsung Z Series/S24 Ultra into breaking news slots as well as primetime shows, with features like Circle to Search, Photo Assist and Interpreter taking centre-stage.

Republic is also set to roll out AI-Driven Live Segments which will use the Samsung Galaxy AI Features like the Note Assist and Live Translate and Transcribe features to boost the efficiency of newsroom operations.

Ditching the traditional set ups in High-Tech studios, Republic’s primetime show will be filmed entirely with the Samsung S24 Ultra to showcase the wide variety of shooting modes, light settings and motion capture options.

The enhancement of efficiency is at the core of the vision behind the partnership. The execution of this gamechanger partnership will be led by Republic Media Network’s top journalists across the country.

On the paradigm shifting partnership, Mr. Hersh Bhandari, CEO of Republic Media Network said, "At Republic Media Network, we believe in the power of innovation to drive progress. Our partnership with Samsung underscores our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance the way news is created and delivered. By integrating advanced mobile and AI tools, we are shaping the future of news, making it faster, more efficient, and more impactful for our viewers."

Republic’s partnership with Samsung will beam to viewers across its broadcast operations in English, Hindi, Bangla and Kannada.

The Republic-Samsung partnership sets the stage for a new era of innovation, combining AI and mobile technology to enhance the broadcasting experience and transform how news is delivered.





