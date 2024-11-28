Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:38 IST, November 28th 2024

Dubai's First Commercial Brewery Is Being Created By... - Details

In recent years, restrictions around purchasing alcohol in store in Dubai have loosened.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Dubai Marina | Image: Republic

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A Heineken joint venture plans to build the Gulf's first major commercial brewery in Dubai, the metropolitan city where glitzy bars and restaurants attract millions of tourists each year.

Sirocco, a joint venture between Heineken and Dubai state-linked Maritime Mercantile International, said it will build a brewery that will produce popular beer brands in Dubai, which has long allowed alcohol consumption.

Construction will begin before the end of 2025 with the brewery expected to open by the end of 2027, it said, adding that all necessary licenses and permits had been obtained.

Dubai is the most populous of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. Its hotels, beaches and attractions like the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, attracted some 17 million people last year, many from Europe, Russia and India.

In recent years, restrictions around purchasing alcohol in store in Dubai have loosened.

Abu Dhabi, the capital and largest emirate, has also eased regulations with at least one bar offering locally brewed beer.

