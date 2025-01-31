Economic Survey 2025 Forecasts India’s GDP Growth Of 6.3-6.8% For FY26

The survey projects India's real GDP growth to range between 6.3% to 6.8%, underpinned by resilient domestic economic fundamentals and strategic fiscal management. Economic Fundamentals Remain Robust Quoting from the Economic Survey, "The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent."

Factors such as reduced investments and subdued manufacturing activities contributed to the subdued growth of 5.4% in the second quarter of FY25. Reflecting on these trends, the RBI adjusted its growth forecast from 7.2% to 6.6% in its recent monetary policy meeting.



Comparative Outlooks: IMF and Moody's Assessments

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently projected India's growth rate for both FY25 and FY26 at 6.5%, slightly below the RBI's adjusted forecast. Similarly, Moody's Analytics projected a growth rate of 7% for FY25, signaling a varied sentiment among global economic institutions regarding India's economic trajectory.



Inflation Outlook and Monetary Policy Adjustments

Regarding inflation, the RBI revised its outlook to 4.8% in its latest monetary policy meeting, up from the earlier projection of 4.5%. This adjustment reflects ongoing efforts to balance economic growth with inflationary pressures amidst global economic shifts.



The Economic Survey's findings are pivotal as they set the stage for the upcoming Union Budget , scheduled to be presented on February 1. With economic growth projections guiding fiscal policy decisions, stakeholders await further insights into the government's strategic initiatives and financial allocations aimed at sustaining growth momentum.