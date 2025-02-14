First Cut: PM Modi- President Trump Meeting And Press Conference : Key Announcements

PM Modi congratulated President Trump on his "grand" election victory and added "I can say from my past experience of working with you in your first term that we will continue to advance the India-US strategic partnership." PM Modi told President Trump he would keep the national interests of India "supreme," just as Trump keeps the interests of the U.S. supreme.

The main points discussed include

1. Bilateral Trade Enhancement

• Trade Expansion Goal: Prime Minister Modi announced a mutual objective to double bilateral trade between the U.S. and India to $500 billion by 2030.

• Trade Agreement Negotiations: Both leaders expressed intentions to finalize a comprehensive trade agreement, focusing on sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and the establishment of supply chains for strategic minerals.

• Modi said "If I were to say this, borrowing an expression from America, our vision for a developed India is to make India great again or MIGA. When America and India work together, that is when MAGA plus MIGA, it becomes mega, a mega partnership for prosperity."

2. Reciprocal Tariffs

• Implementation of Reciprocal Tariffs: President Trump announced the signing of a measure to increase U.S. import tariffs to match the rates that other countries impose, aiming to rectify perceived trade imbalances. After due negotiations and studies, these will be implemented by April 2nd, 2025.

• Impact on U.S.-India Trade: This move is expected to influence global trade dynamics, with potential implications for U.S.-India economic relations.

3. Immigration and Deportation

• Repatriation of Indian Nationals: Prime Minister Modi stated that India is prepared to repatriate back to India all Indian nationals living illegally in the United States, aligning with U.S. immigration policies.

• Extradition Agreement: President Trump announced plans to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, reflecting enhanced cooperation on security matters.

4. Defence Cooperation

• Military Sales: Discussions included plans for increased military sales to India, signalling a deepening of defence ties between the two nations. This could include an eventual sale of the advanced fighter jets, F-35s to India.