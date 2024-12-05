Published 11:48 IST, December 5th 2024
Gold Prices Up Or Down? Check Prices For 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Today
Gold price is up by Rs 234.04, an increase of 0.10 per cent. However, the price has decreased by 715.32 or 0.32 per cent in the last 30 days, Read more Business
Gold is seen as a valuable and valuable investment in the Indian household, and is purchased across occasions like festivals, weddings, birthdays, childbirth, and other auspicious occasions.
The price of gold fluctuates daily, depending on logistics, currency fluctuations, and changing international currency, among other reasons.
Gold Price
Gold 24 Karat: Rs 7,676 /gram
Gold 22 Karat: Rs 7,036/gram
Gold 18 Karat: Rs 5,757/gram
Silver Price
Price of silver is up by Rs 17.72, an increase of 0.67 per cent. However, the price has decreased by Rs 3.98 or 0.15 per cent in the last 30 days.
The current price of silver is Rs 2,645.74/gram.
The labour charges for ornaments and local changes in Gold and Silver prices are not included.
What Drives The Price Of Gold?
The three most important gold trading centres are the London Over-the-counter OTC market, the US futures market and the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). As per World Gold Council these markets comprise more than 90 per cent of global trading volumes and are complemented by smaller secondary market centres around the world (both OTC and exchange-traded). Global economic and political events, central bank policies in the US as well as RBI in India also play a significant role in determining the price of gold.
