GST collection rises by 8.5 pc to Rs 1.82 lakh cr in Nov

Gross GST collections grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November on higher revenues from domestic transactions.

The Central GST collection stood at Rs 34,141 crore, State GST at Rs 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 91,828 crore and cess at Rs 13,253 crore, according to government data released on Sunday.

The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue grew 8.5 per cent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November as compared to Rs 1.68 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, it said.

In October, GST collections of Rs 1.87 lakh crore were the second-best GST mop-up with 9 per cent annual growth. The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

During the month under review, GST from domestic transactions grew 9.4 per cent to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 6 per cent to Rs 42,591 crore.

Refunds worth Rs 19,259 crore were issued during the month, registering 8.9 per cent decline over the year-ago period.