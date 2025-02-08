Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • ‘His Rage Cost AAP the Delhi Elections’: Swati Maliwal Blames Arvind Kejriwal’s Temper for Party’s Defeat

Published 13:42 IST, February 8th 2025

‘His Rage Cost AAP the Delhi Elections’: Swati Maliwal Blames Arvind Kejriwal’s Temper for Party’s Defeat

Swati Maliwal has attributed the loss to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s temper. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Swati Maliwal has attributed the loss to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s temper.  | Image: X/ @SwatiJaiHind

Delhi Elections 2025: In a sharp attack following the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) disappointing performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, senior party leader and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has attributed the loss to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s temper.  

Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Maliwal said, “We all know about Kejriwal ji's anger—breaking things in rage, using abusive language in meetings. This kind of behavior creates an unhealthy environment, and it eventually reflects in how the party connects with the people.”  

 

 

