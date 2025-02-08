‘His Rage Cost AAP the Delhi Elections’: Swati Maliwal Blames Arvind Kejriwal’s Temper for Party’s Defeat

Delhi Elections 2025: In a sharp attack following the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) disappointing performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, senior party leader and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has attributed the loss to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s temper.

Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Maliwal said, “We all know about Kejriwal ji's anger—breaking things in rage, using abusive language in meetings. This kind of behavior creates an unhealthy environment, and it eventually reflects in how the party connects with the people.”