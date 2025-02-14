In US India Joint Statement, Five Sectors That Stand To Benefit

PM Modi met US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington DC. The two leaders discussed possible areas of co-operation across sectors, including trade, defence, technology, among others.

“The enthusiasm with which we worked together in his first term; I felt the same enthusiasm, the same energy and the same commitment today.” PM Modi said in a press statement.

Key Sectors To Benefit

1. Trade and commerce : The goal is to more than double the bilateral trade between India and the United States to $500 billion by 2030.

“We will strengthen the oil and gas trade to ensure India's energy security. Investment in energy infrastructure will also increase. In the nuclear energy sector, we also talked about increasing cooperation in the direction of Small Modular Reactors.” PM Modi said in a press statement.

2. Defence and security : India and the U.S. will enhance defense collaboration. Create Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance and a Defence Cooperation Framework

“Defence inter-operability, logistics, repair and maintenance will also be its main parts.” Modi said.

3. Technology : Collaborate on critical technological fields like AI, NISAR, etc

India and the United States will work together in Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, Quantum, Biotechnology, and other technologies.

“Today we have agreed on TRUST, i.e. Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology. Under this, emphasis will be laid on creating strong supply chains of critical minerals, advanced materials and pharmaceuticals.”, Modi said.

It has also been decided to launch a recovery and processing initiative for strategic minerals like lithium and rare earth, he said.

We have had close cooperation with the US in the field of space. The "NISAR" satellite, built in collaboration with "ISRO" and "NASA", will soon fly into space on the Indian launch vehicle.

4. Terrorism : Eradicate terrorism

“I am thankful to the President that he has decided to hand over the culprit who committed the killings in India in 2008, to India now. Indian courts will now take appropriate action.”, Modi said.

5. Co-operation : Open new consulates in Los Angeles and Boston to strengthen ties