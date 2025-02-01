Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Republic Business /
  • Income Tax Slabs LIVE: Zero Income Tax Till ₹12 Lakh Income Under New Tax Regime | What We Know

Published 11:22 IST, February 1st 2025

Income Tax Slabs LIVE: Zero Income Tax Till ₹12 Lakh Income Under New Tax Regime | What We Know

The new tax regime will now feature a ‘nil tax’ slab up to ₹12 lakh for individuals, and ₹12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a standard deduction of ₹75K

Reported by: Surabhi Shaurya
Will taxpayers receive any relief from the Union Budget 2025 announcements? Stay tuned for all big announcements | Image: Pexels

Income Tax Budget 2025 LIVE: In a massive relief for salaried taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a major overhaul in the income tax structure as part of Budget 2025-26.

The new tax regime will now feature a ‘nil tax’ slab up to ₹12 lakh for individuals, and ₹12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a standard deduction of ₹75,000. This reform aims to ease the financial burden on the middle class and boost household consumption, savings, and investment.

Along with this, income tax slabs and rates will be revised across the board, benefiting taxpayers at various income levels.

The restructuring is expected to substantially reduce taxes for the middle class, leaving more money in their hands, and stimulating economic activity. This initiative reflects the government's continued focus on simplifying the tax system while providing relief to the common man.  

Income Tax Exemption Limits

  • 2005: ₹1 lakh
  • 2012: ₹2 lakhs
  • 2014: ₹2.5 lakhs 
  • 2019: ₹5 lakhs
  • 2023: ₹7 lakhs
  • 2025: ₹12 lakhs  

 Zero Income Tax Till ₹12 Lakh

  • No Income Tax Till ₹12 Lakh, Announces Sitharaman
  • FM's Income Tax Announcement Receives Resounding Applause in the House
  • Sitharaman's Tax Cut Directly Boosts Consumption, Savings, and Investments
  • Revised Tax Rate Structures Under the New Tax Regime   

Income Tax Slabs 2025 LIVE: Biggest Tax Relief Ever

  • No income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh, says Nirmala Sitharaman
  • One of the key reforms is the introduction of a new income tax bill.
  • The new income tax bill will be simpler for taxpayers.
  • Reduced litigation is expected with the implementation of the new income tax bill.
  • Personal income tax reforms will special focus on providing relief to the middle class.
  • Limit for Tax Deduction for Senior Citizens Doubled from ₹50,000 to ₹1 Lakh.
  • Annual Limit of ₹2.4 Lakh for TDS on Rent Increased to ₹6 Lakh  
  • 90 Lakh Taxpayers Voluntarily Updated Income
  • Time Limit for Tax Returns Extended from 2 Years to 4 Years
  • Income Tax Bill next week: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil new Income Tax Bill next week. Details of bill are awaited. 

Updated 12:32 IST, February 1st 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Narendra Modi
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: