Published 11:22 IST, February 1st 2025
Income Tax Slabs LIVE: Zero Income Tax Till ₹12 Lakh Income Under New Tax Regime | What We Know
- Republic Business
Income Tax Budget 2025 LIVE: In a massive relief for salaried taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a major overhaul in the income tax structure as part of Budget 2025-26.
The new tax regime will now feature a ‘nil tax’ slab up to ₹12 lakh for individuals, and ₹12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a standard deduction of ₹75,000. This reform aims to ease the financial burden on the middle class and boost household consumption, savings, and investment.
Along with this, income tax slabs and rates will be revised across the board, benefiting taxpayers at various income levels.
The restructuring is expected to substantially reduce taxes for the middle class, leaving more money in their hands, and stimulating economic activity. This initiative reflects the government's continued focus on simplifying the tax system while providing relief to the common man.
Income Tax Exemption Limits
- 2005: ₹1 lakh
- 2012: ₹2 lakhs
- 2014: ₹2.5 lakhs
- 2019: ₹5 lakhs
- 2023: ₹7 lakhs
- 2025: ₹12 lakhs
Zero Income Tax Till ₹12 Lakh
- No Income Tax Till ₹12 Lakh, Announces Sitharaman
- FM's Income Tax Announcement Receives Resounding Applause in the House
- Sitharaman's Tax Cut Directly Boosts Consumption, Savings, and Investments
- Revised Tax Rate Structures Under the New Tax Regime
Income Tax Slabs 2025 LIVE: Biggest Tax Relief Ever
- No income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh, says Nirmala Sitharaman
- One of the key reforms is the introduction of a new income tax bill.
- The new income tax bill will be simpler for taxpayers.
- Reduced litigation is expected with the implementation of the new income tax bill.
- Personal income tax reforms will special focus on providing relief to the middle class.
- Limit for Tax Deduction for Senior Citizens Doubled from ₹50,000 to ₹1 Lakh.
- Annual Limit of ₹2.4 Lakh for TDS on Rent Increased to ₹6 Lakh
- 90 Lakh Taxpayers Voluntarily Updated Income
- Time Limit for Tax Returns Extended from 2 Years to 4 Years
- Income Tax Bill next week: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to unveil new Income Tax Bill next week. Details of bill are awaited.
Updated 12:32 IST, February 1st 2025