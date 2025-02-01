Income Tax Slabs LIVE: Zero Income Tax Till ₹12 Lakh Income Under New Tax Regime | What We Know

Income Tax Budget 2025 LIVE: In a massive relief for salaried taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a major overhaul in the income tax structure as part of Budget 2025-26.

The new tax regime will now feature a ‘nil tax’ slab up to ₹12 lakh for individuals, and ₹12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a standard deduction of ₹75,000. This reform aims to ease the financial burden on the middle class and boost household consumption, savings, and investment.

Along with this, income tax slabs and rates will be revised across the board, benefiting taxpayers at various income levels.

The restructuring is expected to substantially reduce taxes for the middle class, leaving more money in their hands, and stimulating economic activity. This initiative reflects the government's continued focus on simplifying the tax system while providing relief to the common man.

Income Tax Exemption Limits

2005: ₹1 lakh

2012: ₹2 lakhs

2014: ₹2.5 lakhs

2019: ₹5 lakhs

2023: ₹7 lakhs

2025: ₹12 lakhs

