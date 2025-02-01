Budget 2025: India Announces Plans To Amend Nuclear Liability Laws Ahead of Modi's Expected US Visit

New Delhi: India on Saturday announced plans to set up a nuclear energy mission and proposed to amend the liability laws governing the sector, a move that came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the US.

New Delhi made public its decision to amend the nuclear liability laws a little over two weeks after Washington lifted restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities saying the move will open up new avenues for India-US collaboration in the civil-nuclear field.

Certain clauses in India's Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 have emerged as hurdles in moving forward in implementation of the historic civil nuclear deal that was firmed up between the two strategic partners around 16 years ago.

PM Modi's expected US visit likely this month

Modi is expected to visit Washington this month to hold wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump with a focus on further shoring up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade, energy and defence.

Govt proposes to set up Nuclear Energy Mission with outlay of Rs 20,000 crore

India's decision to set up a 'Nuclear Energy Mission' with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore and plans to amend the nuclear liability laws were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union budget for 2025-26 in Parliament.

"Development of at least 100 GW (Gigawatt) of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts," she said.

"For an active partnership with the private sector towards this goal, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act will be taken up," she added.

The finance minister said the 'Nuclear Energy Mission' for research and development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore will be set up.

"At least five indigenously developed SMRs will be operationalised by 2033," she said.

PM Modi on promoting private sector in nuclear energy

Modi described the decision to promote the private sector in the nuclear energy sector as "historic".

"This will ensure a major contribution of civil nuclear energy in the development of the country in the coming times," he said in his reaction to the Union budget.

Modi said that civil nuclear energy will ensure a significant contribution to the country's development in the future.

US lifts restrictions on Indian nuclear facilities

The US last month removed restrictions on Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR) and the Indian Rare Earths (IRE).

The decision came after then NSA Jake Sullivan announced that Washington was finalising steps to "remove" hurdles for civil nuclear partnership between Indian and American firms.

India and the US unveiled an ambitious plan to co-operate in civil nuclear energy in July 2005 following then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's meeting with American President George W Bush.

The historic civil nuclear agreement was finally sealed around three years later following a series of negotiations. It was expected to pave the way for allowing the US to share civilian nuclear technology with India.

However, the planned cooperation did not move forward for a variety of reasons including the strict liability laws in India.