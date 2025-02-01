'India Still the Fastest Growing Economy..': Key Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 Speech

Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for the eighth consecutive time in the Lok Sabha.

The budget spans 10 key areas, with a strong focus on empowering farmers, youth, women, and the economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Key Takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech :

Income Tax Exempted Up to ₹12 Lakh in Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a major Budget announcement, said that there will be no income tax till income up to Rs 12 lakh.

Insurance FDI Hiked 74% to 100%, Says Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the insurance FDI will be hiked 74% to 100%.

Finance Minister Says New Income Tax Bill Coming Next Week

The Finance Minister said that a new Income tax bill will be introduced.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman On Nuclear Energy Mission

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “As a part of Nuclear Energy Mision for Research and Development, at least five indigenously developed small modular (nuclear) reactors will be operationalised by 2033.”

Finance Minister Announces New UDAAN Scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a modified UDAAN Scheme to be launched which would include 120 new destinations and cater to 4 crore additional passengers.

Bihar Remains Nirmala Sitharaman's Focus In Budget Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements for Bihar. A National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management will be established in Bihar which will be aimed at boosting food processing activities across the eastern region.

Atal Tinkering Labs Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Atal Tinkering Labs will be established in 50,000 government schools over the next five years.

Broadband connectivity will also be extended to all government secondary and primary schools, she announced in her Budget speech.

Centre of Excellence for AI in Education to Be Setup at 5000 Cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education with an allocation of ₹5000 crore.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Announcements For MSMEs

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the focus will be on 5.7 crore MSMEs- which include over one crore registered businesses employing 7.5 crore people and contribute 36% to India’s manufacturing.

The government will enhance the investment and turnover limits for MSMEs, increasing them by 2.5 times and 2 times, respectively.

Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak Scheme to Be Implemented, Says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Bharatiya Bhasha Pushtak Scheme will be implemented.

Loan Limit For Kisan Credit Cards Increased

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) will continue to facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. The loan limit will be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 for loans taken through the KCC, she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Push For Healthy Eating

Nirmala Sitharaman announces a comprehensive program for vegetables and fruits, acknowledging the growing awareness among the population about their nutritional needs.

Vision of Viksit Bharat

The government envisions a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) with zero poverty, quality education, affordable healthcare, and comprehensive social development.

Agriculture Is First Engine Of Growth, FM Says In Budget Speech

Budget 2025 Live Updates: On Agriculture, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will be developing agri districts programme to be initiated on lines of aspirational districts programme. The government will also focus on crop diversification, irrigation facilities and availability of credit to help 1.7 crore farmers.

Garib, Youth And Nari Are Focus Of Budget, Says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the poor, young, farmers and women are the prime focus of the Budget.

Key Areas in Focus As Detailed By Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025 Live Updates: The key domains covered in the Union Budget are taxation, power, urban development, mining, the financial sector and regulatory reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Budget Dedicated To Accelerating Growth, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the Budget speech amid uproar in the Parliament. She said, “Together, we aim to unlock India’s potential under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Honourable Speaker, I present the Union Budget for 2025-26, which continues our efforts to accelerate growth. This budget is dedicated to accelerating growth, driven by our aspirations for a ‘Viksit Bharat.’ Our economy remains the fastest growing among all major economies.”