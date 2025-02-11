Indigo Passenger Books Window Seat, Gets Wall Instead, Airline Reacts

Looking for a window seat, a passenger had booked the same for his flight in Indigo . In a post on X, the Pradeep Muthu shared he had booked an window seat, however, he was left facing a window-less wall instead.

Pradeep Muthu On X

Pradeep Muthu, a presenter and commentator on Star Sports Mail wrote, “Dei @IndiGo6E I paid for a window seat da.. where is the window 😁”

X Users React

Muthu's post garnered traction on the social media platform. One user replied, “Bro you should have carried a drill machine with you.” Another said, “Plz read carefully brother 😂, May be they would have mentioned that your seat 💺 will be at window side and not necessarily there should be a window 🪟😂😂😂”.

On a more serious note, another user wrote, “I have seen this too. Some A320 aircrafts, if I recall, Row 14, doesn't have windows. I am claustrophobic - I nearly had an heart attack. A gentlemen agreed to exchange my seat.”

Indigo Offers Support

Responding to Muthu, Indigo said, “Hi, we are concerned to know this. Please share your flight details (PNR) via DM so we may assist you further. ~Deepika”