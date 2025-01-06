Published 15:48 IST, January 6th 2025
ITC Hotels Demerger: Stock Trades At Rs... - Check Share price Today
ITC Hotels' share price was announced in a special pre-open session on January 4, 2025, following the demerger of ITC's hotel division. Check the updated price.
ITC Hotel Business went for a demerger and on January 4, 2025, the stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM to determine the share price of ITC Hotels. Regular trading in ITC shares resumed at 10:00 AM post demerger.
ITC Hotels Share Price
During this session, ITC's share price finished on the BSE at Rs 455 per piece, down from the previous close of Rs 482. On the NSE, ITC shares closed at Rs 455.60, down from Rs 481.60. This disparity resulted in the discovery of ITC Hotels' share price at Rs 27 per share on the BSE and Rs 26 per share on the NSE.
ITC Demerger: Details
In August 2023, ITC announced the demerger of its hotel industry into ITC Hotels, a separate corporation. Under the demerger model, ITC will retain 40 per cent ownership of ITC Hotels, with the remaining 60 per cent distributed to ITC shareholders in proportion to their interests. Shareholders will get one ITC Hotels share for every ten ITC shares owned.
ITC Hotels: Hospitality Powerhouse
ITC Hotels, which now operates over 140 hotels with approximately 13,000 keys (rooms), has aggressive expansion plans. By 2030, the company expects to have over 200 hotels and 18,000 keys in its portfolio. With a net cash surplus and no debt, ITC Hotels is well-positioned for strong growth in the hospitality industry.
The newly created company will be India's second-largest hotel chain, with a portfolio of 140 hotels and 12,965 rooms. ITC Hotels plans to expand further over the next five years, with 46 additional properties and 4,300 rooms on the way, bringing the total to 186 hotels and 17,265 rooms by March 2030.
