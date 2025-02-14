Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:33 IST, February 14th 2025

JioHotstar Officially Launched! New Plans, Features & Big Changes for Hotstar & JioCinema Users

JioHotstar Launched! A Game-Changer for Streaming in India with & More

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
JioHotstar | Image: X

The much-anticipated JioHotstar is now officially live! This marks the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar under the JioStar umbrella, a joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India. This move brings together a vast content catalog, unmatched sports coverage, and new, more flexible subscription plans for millions of users across India.

Announcing the launch, Kiran Mani, CEO - Digital, JioStar, said: "At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all."

With over 50 crore users and 3 lakh hours of content, JioHotstar is set to redefine digital entertainment in India.

JioHotstar Pricing & Features
JioHotstar has introduced three subscription plans catering to different user needs. Here’s a breakdown of what each plan offers:

1. Mobile Plan (Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 per year)
Ad-supported
Access on one mobile device at a time
Unlimited live sports (Cricket, Premier League, Grand Slam Tennis & more)
Early access to Star serials before TV
Disney+ Originals and kid-friendly content

2. Super Plan (Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 per year)
Ad-supported
Access on two devices at a time (mobile, web, and smart TVs)
Includes all content from the Mobile Plan
Part of the Jio Broadband partner plan

3. Premium Plan (Rs 299 per month / Rs 499 for 3 months / Rs 1,499 per year)
Ad-free experience (except for live sports and live shows)
Access on four devices at a time
Ultra-HD 4K streaming
Multi-angle viewing & real-time sports analytics overlays

What This Means for JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar Users

With close to 3 lac hours of entertainment spanning TV shows, blockbuster films, original content, and international premieres, JioHotstar offers something for every viewer. It integrates AI-driven recommendations and supports streaming in over 19 languages, ensuring personalized content discovery.

Kevin Vaz, CEO - Entertainment at JioStar, emphasized, "JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment," highlighting its immersive and inclusive approach. The platform's 'Sparks' initiative spotlights India's top digital creators, adding innovative formats to engage audiences effectively.

JioHotstar emerges as a powerhouse for sports enthusiasts, featuring live coverage of ICC events, IPL , Premier League, and more. It also champions grassroots cricket through the Indian Street Premier League and offers enhanced streaming experiences with 4K resolution, multi-angle viewing, and real-time analytics overlays.

JioHotstar’s new brand identity reflects its ambition to transform digital entertainment. The ‘Big Bang’ logo symbolizes the dawn of a new era, while the ‘Ripples’ represent innovation and energy.

‘JioHotstar's new brand identity embodies its vision for boundless entertainment. The 'Big Bang symbolizes the dawn of a new era, while the 'Ripples' radiate outward, representing energy, transformation, and innovation’, as mentioned in the press release.
 


(With Inputs From Agency) 
 

Updated 13:34 IST, February 14th 2025

IPL
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: