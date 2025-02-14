JioHotstar Officially Launched! New Plans, Features & Big Changes for Hotstar & JioCinema Users

The much-anticipated JioHotstar is now officially live! This marks the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar under the JioStar umbrella, a joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India. This move brings together a vast content catalog, unmatched sports coverage, and new, more flexible subscription plans for millions of users across India.



Announcing the launch, Kiran Mani, CEO - Digital, JioStar, said: "At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all."



With over 50 crore users and 3 lakh hours of content, JioHotstar is set to redefine digital entertainment in India.



JioHotstar Pricing & Features

JioHotstar has introduced three subscription plans catering to different user needs. Here’s a breakdown of what each plan offers:



1. Mobile Plan (Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 per year)

Ad-supported

Access on one mobile device at a time

Unlimited live sports (Cricket, Premier League, Grand Slam Tennis & more)

Early access to Star serials before TV

Disney+ Originals and kid-friendly content



2. Super Plan (Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 per year)

Ad-supported

Access on two devices at a time (mobile, web, and smart TVs)

Includes all content from the Mobile Plan

Part of the Jio Broadband partner plan



3. Premium Plan (Rs 299 per month / Rs 499 for 3 months / Rs 1,499 per year)

Ad-free experience (except for live sports and live shows)

Access on four devices at a time

Ultra-HD 4K streaming

Multi-angle viewing & real-time sports analytics overlays



What This Means for JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar Users