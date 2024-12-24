Search icon
Published 10:35 IST, December 24th 2024

L&T Share Price Target 2025: Rs 8.04 Lakh Crore Orderbook - Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan remains bullish on L&T, citing strong execution capabilities and margin recovery prospects.

Reported by: Business Desk
Larsen & Toubro | Image: Larsen & Toubro

L&T Share Price Target: Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 1.6 per cent on Monday, reaching an intraday high of Rs 3,690 on the BSE. The stock rallied after the company secured a significant contract from the Ministry of Defence for supplying K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms to the Indian Army.  

Last year, the share of the company surged over five per cent while its year-to-date (YTD) returns stand close to four per cent. The company has a strong foothold in the sector with a strong order book of nearly 8.04 lakh crore with future order prospects included. 

L&T Share Price Target for 2025: Buy, Sell, or Hold?  

Domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan remains bullish on L&T, citing strong execution capabilities and margin recovery prospects. The brokerage firm has given a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 4,550 against the current market price of Rs 3,645. 

 Why Sharekhan Is Optimistic About L&T?  

Infrastructure Leadership: L&T’s leadership in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector positions it as a major beneficiary of the government’s infrastructure push and private sector capex revival.  

Strong Order Book: With an order book of approximately Rs 5.1 lakh crore (2.2 times trailing twelve-month revenue) and future order prospects worth Rs 8.04 lakh crore, the company is well-positioned for strong execution.  

Margin Recovery: Easing supply chain constraints, stabilising commodity prices, and higher-margin projects are expected to drive margin improvement from FY2025.  

Diversification: L&T’s focus on emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, data centres, e-commerce, and defence enhances its growth potential.  

Capex Cycle Upswing: The ongoing capex cycle is expected to boost return ratios, further strengthening the company’s financial outlook.  

With its diversified offerings and favourable industry trends, L&T is well-placed to capitalise on opportunities in both domestic and international markets. Sharekhan maintains a “Buy” rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 4,550, reflecting strong execution potential and margin tailwinds.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.

 

Updated 10:35 IST, December 24th 2024

