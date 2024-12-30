Senores Pharmaceuticals D-Street Debut: Check Listing Price Gains Here

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares debuted strongly on the NSE today, listing at Rs 600 per share, a premium of over 53 per cent against the IPO price of Rs 391. The strong listing highlights the overwhelming demand seen during the IPO, which was subscribed 93.41 times.

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company raised Rs 582.11 crore through its IPO, which included a fresh issue worth Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 82.11 crore.

The IPO, priced between Rs 372 and Rs 391 per share, closed on December 24 with significant interest from institutional and retail investors. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 94.66 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 96.11 times and 89.2 times, respectively.

Attractive Valuation

In the grey market, Senores Pharmaceuticals' shares were trading at a premium ahead of the listing, with estimates suggesting a debut price in the Rs 600-700 range—a premium of 50-70 per cent over the issue price.

The strong performance of the shares is attributed to the company’s attractive valuations and solid operational track record, which fuelled investor interest across all categories.

