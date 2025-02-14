"Misled And Brought Here... " : PM Modi Addresses Issue Of Illegal Immigration In US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is willing to take back its nationals if they live illegally in the United States and laid emphasis on the need to finish the "ecosystem" of human trafficking.

PM Modi also expressed confidence that President Donald Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem.

Modi's Stance On Illegal Immigration

"Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India - if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back," PM Modi said, answering a query at the joint press conference with US President Trump

He also said most of the people staying illegally are misguided by human traffickers.

"But it doesn't stop just there for us. These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams and most of them are such who are misled and brought here. So, we should attack this entire system of human trafficking. Together, it should be the effort of the US and India to destroy such an ecosystem from its roots so that human trafficking ends...Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem, and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem," he added.

Consolidating Ties

In his remarks, PM Modi lauded the role of the Indian community in the US in fostering bilateral ties and announced that India will open two new consulates in Los Angeles and Boston.

"Indian community living in India is an important link to our relationships... To enhance our people-to-people ties - we will soon open our consulates in Los Angeles and Boston. We have invited the universities of the US to open offshore campuses in India," he said, ANI reported.

He also thanked President Trump for approving the extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana.