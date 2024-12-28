‘Not Worth It’: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Reignites 70-Hour Workweek Debate, Warns of ‘Demographic Suicide'

New Delhi: Rejecting the idea of a 70-hour workweek, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has warned that such a work culture can lead India towards “demographic suicide” along the lines of certain Asian countries.

Vembu said India does not need to replicate the model through which China achieved economic success.

‘Need Not Replicate China's Economic Success’

In a post on X, Vembu posed two questions on the widely discussed topic following remarks made by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy in this regard.

Vembu asked, “Is such hard work necessary for economic development?” and “Is such a development even worth the price of a lonely old age for a large mass of people?”

‘If Small Percentage of Population Drive Themselves…’

To the first question, Zoho CEO said that if a small percentage of the population “drives themselves enough hard” it will be sufficient for the nation to achieve broad-based economic development.

“My response to the first question is that it is enough if only a small percentage of the population drives themselves hard. Please note the "drive themselves"—I" am in that camp, but I am not willing to prescribe this to anyone else. Some percentage of the population will drive themselves hard (maybe 2-5%). I believe that is sufficient for broad-based economic development, and the rest of us can have a decent work-life balance. I believe such a balance is needed,” Vembu said.

Zoho CEO says ‘Not Worth It…’

On the second question, “Is this development worth the price?…", Zoho CEO said that this development model will not be beneficial for the country in the long run.

"No, it is not worth it. I don't want India to replicate China's economic success if the price is China's steep demographic decline (which has already started). India is already at replacement-level fertility (southern states are well below that already), and further declines to East Asian levels won't be good. I do believe we can develop without needing to work ourselves to demographic suicide,” he said.

‘Certain East Asian Countries Have Imposed Punitive Work Levels’

Vembu also mentioned that while some East Asian countries have developed economically, they have imposed “punitive levels” of work on their citizens, leading to a decline in birth rates.

“The rationale behind the 70-hour work week is it is necessary for economic development". If you look at East Asia - Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China have all developed through extreme hard work, often imposing punitive levels of work on their own people. These very countries also have such low birth rates now that their governments have to beg people to make babies,” he asserted.

Narayana Murthy Defends 70-Hour Work Week Remark

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy ignited the debate on a podcast recently, where he highlighted that India’s work productivity is the lowest in the world.

"Unless we improve our work productivity... we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So, therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, 'This is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week'," he said.