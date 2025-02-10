Patanjali Foods Posts Strong Q3FY25 Growth with Record Revenue and 71% Jump in Profit

Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL) has reported robust growth for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. For Q3FY25, the company achieved a Revenue from Operations of Rs 9,103.13 crore. Its EBITDA for the quarter surged by 48.79% year-on-year, reaching Rs 581.24 crore, with a solid EBITDA margin of 6.39%. The Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw significant growth, increasing by 71.30% to Rs 370.93 crore, reflecting a PAT margin of 4.06%.

For the first nine months of FY25, PFL reported a standalone revenue of Rs 24,430.38 crore. The EBITDA for this period stood at Rs 1,510.17 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 6.18%. The PAT margin for the nine-month period was 3.84%.

In terms of segment performance, the Food and Other FMCG segment generated Rs 2,037.61 crore in revenue during Q3FY25, contributing 22.19% to the total revenue. Although this segment faced some challenges due to commodity price pressures and demand fluctuations, categories like Nutrela and Ruchi Gold performed steadily, and the nutraceuticals segment reported a 6.88% growth year-on-year.

The Home and Personal Care (HPC) segment, integrated into Patanjali’s operations on November 1, 2024, reported a revenue of Rs 420.36 crore in Q3FY25. This acquisition includes products across categories such as dental, skin, hair, and home care, marking a strategic move by Patanjali to expand into a broader FMCG portfolio.

The Edible Oil segment saw strong growth, with sales of Rs 6,717.47 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 5,482.64 crore in the same quarter last year. Branded edible oil sales accounted for 75% of the segment’s revenue. The segment’s EBITDA also rose significantly, reaching Rs 364.24 crore, up from Rs 107.67 crore in Q3FY24, driven by higher global prices and duties.