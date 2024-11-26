Published 09:54 IST, November 26th 2024
RBI Governor Hospitalised In Chennai, To Be Discharged Soon
A RBI spokesperson said, “Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation.”
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Reported by: Business Desk
Shaktikanta Das | Image: ANI
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital here after he experienced 'acidity', a source said on Tuesday.
He was being monitored, the source said without divulging details.
"He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern", an RBI spokesperson said.
(This is a developing story)
Updated 09:54 IST, November 26th 2024