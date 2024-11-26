Search icon
Published 09:54 IST, November 26th 2024

RBI Governor Hospitalised In Chennai, To Be Discharged Soon

A RBI spokesperson said, “Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation.”

Reported by: Business Desk
Shaktikanta Das | Image: ANI

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital here after he experienced 'acidity', a source said on Tuesday.

He was being monitored, the source said without divulging details.

A Reserve Bank of India spokesperson said, “Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation.”

"He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern", an RBI spokesperson said. 

(This is a developing story)

Updated 09:54 IST, November 26th 2024

