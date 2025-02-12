Search icon
Published 16:42 IST, February 12th 2025

Retail Inflation Eases To 4.31% In January, Reveals Official Data

Retail inflation slowed to 4.31 per cent in January mainly due to lower food prices, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Retail inflation eases to 4.31% in January | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Retail inflation slowed to 4.31 per cent in January mainly due to lower food prices, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December, and 5.1 per cent in January 2024.

The inflation in the food basket was 6.02 per cent, lower than 8.39 per cent in December and 8.3 per cent in the year-ago month.

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has been asked to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. 

 

Updated 16:45 IST, February 12th 2025

RBI

