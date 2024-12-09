Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:10 IST, December 9th 2024

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Appointed As New RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, who was previously the Revenue Secretary, has now been appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sanjay Malhotra Appointed As New RBI Governor | Image: Sanjay Malhotra Appointed As New RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, who was previously the Revenue Secretary, has now been appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

He is reportedly going to take charge of the central bank from Wednesday for the next three years, the government said in a statement.

Sanjay Malhotra is an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the 1990-batch of the Rajasthan cadre.

The Centre's cabinet committee in an official notification that Malhotra is set to replace Former Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Shaktikanta Das's tenure ends on December 10, 2024.

Malhotra has an illustrated career spanning over 33 years, where he has worked in various sectors including power, finance, taxation, information technology, mines, etc.

Currently appointed as the Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Sanjay Malhotra has also held the position of Secretary in department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

During his tenure as revenue Secretary since December 2022, Malhotra has also played a significant role in making tax policies for direct as well as indirect taxes. He was also responsible for driving buoyant tax collection which is crucial for India's fiscal health.

Earlier, Malhotra had also served as the ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council, the body responsible for managing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework in India. As part of this role he had to balance conflicting fiscal expectations of the states while maintaining the integrity of the national tax system.

(This is a developing story).
 

Updated 18:10 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.