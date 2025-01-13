Published 16:00 IST, January 13th 2025
Rupee Logs Steepest Single-Day Fall in Nearly 2 Years; Ends At Record Low of 86.61 Against Dollar
Rupee logs steepest single-day fall in nearly two years; ends 57 paise down at record low of 86.61 (provisional) against US dollar.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
