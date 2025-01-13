Sensex, Nifty Recover After Gap Down Opening - Top Developments

BSE Sensex and Nifty, the Indian blue-chip indices, opened at a sharp low on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Stock Market Numbers

At 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 654 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 76,714, while the Nifty50 dropped 193 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 23,238.

Why Was The Market At A Low?

After a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report reduced expectations for early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Worries about slowing earnings also impacted market sentiment.

Market Recovery

The Market is gaining traction again. At 10 41 am, BSE stood at 77,069.04, and NSE at 23,288.20.

The top losers of Sensex was Powergrid which went down 1.30 per cent, Adani Ports which went down by 1.30 per cent.

Kotak Bank by 1.35 per cent, Tata Steel by 1.53 per cent, M&M by 1.65 per cent.

The biggest loser was Zomato which went down by 2.63 per cent.

Market Closed In Red

The stock market closed in the red after the trading session for the previous week, on Friday, January 10, 2025.