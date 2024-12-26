'Start-up Romance...': Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta Bursts Startup Bubble

MD & CEO Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Radhika Gupta posted on X, busting the romaticised startup culture in India. She gave a reality check to those who want to potentially foray into the startup world.

Radhika Gupta: Take On Startups

"There is now an increased air of "start-up romance". That paints start up life as working in chiller attire out of a fancy co working space, talking ideas all day, raising funding rounds, giving gyaan on social media, hosting Fri Eve drinks for colleagues. Don't fall for it." Radhika Gupta tweeted.

"Start-up reality" hits soon. It means painful execution, limited budgets and even more limited working conditions, constant rejection, challenges in hiring and retention, pressure for revenue at any cost, and uncertainty for a very long period of time." She said.

Reactions Galore

Deepak Shenoy Founder,CEO of Capitalmind replied, “In 1998, when I started my first startup, people thought it was because I couldn't get a job at a big IT company. And now people are proud of the label :) it's less risky now as a funding round ensures you get a decent salary at least."

Someone else wrote, “The toughest job is of start-up. Working for 10-12 hours is ok, but even after that nothing is assured. People only see the success stories and get allured but forget that after every 5 success there are 95 failures too.” Another X User wrote, "I disagree with "pressure for revenue at all costs" - that's a completely personal choice that founders make."