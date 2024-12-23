Published 15:57 IST, December 23rd 2024
Union Budget 2025: Is Stock Market Open On February 1, 2025? NSE, BSE Clarify
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has scheduled a live trading session on February 1, 2025, coinciding with the Union Budget presentation.
The National Stock Exchange of India ( NSE ) and the Bombay Stock Exchange ( BSE ) have announced that they will conduct a live trading session on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in connection with the presentation of the Union Budget 2025. Both exchanges will operate as usual, with trading hours from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.
Additionally, the commodity derivatives segment will remain open for the morning session on February 1.
Typically, stock exchanges in India are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, but they hold special trading sessions on such days for significant events like the Union Budget presentation.
As stated in the NSE circular, "On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025."
The Union Budget presentation is expected to have a considerable impact on market trends, making the session particularly important for retail investors and institutional traders alike.
Key Deadlines for Market Participants:
Normal Market Hours: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Position Limit/Collateral Value Cutoff: 5:15 PM
Trade Modification Deadline: 5:15 PM
Market participants are encouraged to plan their activities accordingly.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget in 2025.
The Union Budget, an annual exercise, is prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs in the finance ministry. It outlines the government’s projected expenditures and revenues, providing a snapshot of the country’s financial health. Additionally, it serves as a platform for announcing new financial schemes and initiatives for the upcoming fiscal year. The preparation of the Budget is a detailed process, showcasing the government's fiscal strategy while unveiling key policies aimed at driving economic growth.
