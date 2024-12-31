Published 10:53 IST, December 31st 2024
Unimech Aerospace IPO: Investor Wealth Almost Doubles Overnight! Check Listing Price
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing made a stellar debut on December 31, 2024, with its IPO listing at nearly 90% premium on both BSE and NSE.
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited made an extraordinary debut on the stock exchanges on December 31, 2024, with its shares listing at Rs 1,491 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), an impressive 89.9% premium over the issue price of Rs 785. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹1,460, reflecting a strong 85.99% premium.
As per the market tracker websites, the listing surpassed the grey market premium (GMP) expectations, where shares traded at Rs 1,410 ahead of the listing. The GMP indicated a premium of 79.62% or Rs 625 over the issue price, showcasing robust investor sentiment.
A Multibagger for Investors
With a listing premium of nearly 90%, the IPO turned into a multi-bagger investment for those who secured allotments during the subscription period. Analysts tracking the grey market had forecast a positive debut, but the near-90% surge exceeded most predictions.
IPO Details: A Strong Beginning
Unimech Aerospace's IPO, a Rs 500 crore book-built issue, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 250 crore. The subscription window opened on December 23, 2024, and closed on December 26, 2024.
Unimech Aerospace IPO Price Band
The issue price band was set between Rs 745 to Rs 785 per share, with a minimum lot size of 19 shares, requiring retail investors to invest at least Rs 14,915. High-net-worth investors (HNIs) needed to invest Rs 2,08,810 (sNII) or Rs 10,14,220 (bNII) for larger applications.
About Unimech Aerospace
Founded in 2016, Unimech Aerospace has established a strong presence in the aerospace manufacturing sector.
