Unimech Aerospace IPO: Investor Wealth Almost Doubles Overnight! Check Listing Price

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Limited made an extraordinary debut on the stock exchanges on December 31, 2024, with its shares listing at Rs 1,491 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), an impressive 89.9% premium over the issue price of Rs 785. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹1,460, reflecting a strong 85.99% premium.



As per the market tracker websites, the listing surpassed the grey market premium (GMP) expectations, where shares traded at Rs 1,410 ahead of the listing. The GMP indicated a premium of 79.62% or Rs 625 over the issue price, showcasing robust investor sentiment.



A Multibagger for Investors

With a listing premium of nearly 90%, the IPO turned into a multi-bagger investment for those who secured allotments during the subscription period. Analysts tracking the grey market had forecast a positive debut, but the near-90% surge exceeded most predictions.



IPO Details: A Strong Beginning

Unimech Aerospace's IPO, a Rs 500 crore book-built issue, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 250 crore. The subscription window opened on December 23, 2024, and closed on December 26, 2024.