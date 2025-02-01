Published 12:07 IST, February 1st 2025
Union Budget 2025: What Gets Cheaper? Full List of Items
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025, let's take a look at items which will become cheaper in the coming days.
Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the second budget of Modi Govt 3.0 with the focus on poor, youth, annadata and women. The Finance Minister has announced a reduction of excise duty and other concessions as it will bring down prices of various good, items and services and provide relief to the common man. Let's take a look at items which will become cheaper in the coming days.
Union Budget 2025 | What gets cheaper
- Fish Products – Basic Customs Duty (BCD) reduced from 30% to 5%
- Cobalt Powder – Fully exempted from customs duty
- Lithium Battery Scrap – Fully exempted from customs duty
- EV Battery Components (Lithium Iron Battery)
- Fisheries Industry – Special customs duty exemption introduced
- Certain Leather Items – BCD exemptions provided
- Cancer, chronic diseases – 36 life-saving drugs exempted from basic customs duty
