Wi-Fi In Sky: Air India Rolls Out In-Flight Internet Services For Domestic Flights

Air India has introduced a game-changing feature for its passengers: in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity. This groundbreaking service is now available on domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The announcement, made on January 1, 2025, positions Air India as the first airline in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic routes.

The service caters to both leisure and business travellers, enabling them to browse the internet, access social media, stay productive, or connect with friends and family during flights.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, remarked, “Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever be one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft.”

Which Devices Support Air India Wi-Fi?

The service is compatible with Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones running iOS or Android. Passengers can even connect multiple devices simultaneously once the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet.

How to use Air India Wifi?

Enable Wi-Fi on the device and go to Wi-Fi settings.

Select the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network.

Upon redirection to the Air India portal, enter the required details, such as PNR and last name.

Enjoy complimentary internet services.



The service rollout follows a pilot program on international flights, covering destinations like New York, London, Paris, and Singapore.

As part of the launch, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period. Air India plans to extend the service to additional aircraft in its fleet over time.