Zomato Board Approves Company Name Change To 'Eternal'

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced that it will be changing the name of the parent company to 'Eternal'.

The company's Board has approved this decision on February 6, 2025, an exchange filing stated on Thursday.

Certain amendments have been made to the company's Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the new name.

"We would like to hereby inform that the board of directors of the Company, vide resolution dated February 6, 2025, have approved the change in the name of the Company from ‘Zomato Limited’ to ‘Eternal Limited’, and the consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to give effect to the same," the statement said.

The food aggregator services will continue to operate under the brand name Zomato, but the new corporate entity will also include four verticals namely, Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

This change of name is now subject to approval from shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other relevant statutory authorities. Zomato has also approved the issuance of a postal ballot notice to its shareholders and the bourses for necessary approvals.