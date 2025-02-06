Published 17:16 IST, February 6th 2025
BREAKING: Zomato Changes Name To Eternal Limited
Popular food aggregator and delivery company Zomato has changed its name from Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Popular food aggregator and delivery company Zomato has changed its name from Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited, the company informed on Thursday.
In an official statement, Zomato informed, "We would like to inform that the board of directors of the Company vide resolution dated February 6, 2025, have approved the change in the name of the Company from 'Zomato Limited' to 'Eternal Limited", and the consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to give effect to the same. Please note that this change is subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other applicable statutory authorities, as required."
“The board of directors of the Company also approved the postal ballot notice to be sent to the shareholders of the Company and the stock exchanges to approve change of name of the Company and consequent alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company,” they informed.
More to follow…
Updated 17:33 IST, February 6th 2025