  • Big Defence Push: Rajnath Singh-Led DAC Clears Projects Worth Rs 21,772 Crore - Details

Published 18:59 IST, December 3rd 2024

Big Defence Push: Rajnath Singh-Led DAC Clears Projects Worth Rs 21,772 Crore - Details

The DAC also approved 10 defence proposals worth Rs 1,44,716 crores in September 2024. Also, 99 per cent of these are from indigenous sources.

Reported by: Musharrat Shahin
Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft | Image: X

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , has approved five major capital acquisition proposals to boost India's defence preparedness. The total estimated cost of these procurements is over Rs 21,772 crores. The DAC also approved 10 defence proposals worth Rs 1,44,716 crores in September 2024. Also, 99 per cent of these are from indigenous sources.

Naval Enhancements: Fast Attack and Crafts


The DAC approved the purchase of 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs) for the Indian Navy. These crafts will support operations such as low-intensity maritime missions, surveillance, patrol, search and rescue (SAR), and anti-piracy efforts near coastal and island territories.
Additionally, 120 Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC-1) will be acquired to escort high-value naval units like aircraft carriers and submarines, enhancing coastal defence capabilities.

Advanced Protection for Su-30 MKI Aircraft


To enhance the operational capabilities of the Su-30 MKI fighter jets, the DAC approved the procurement of an Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS). This includes self-protection jammer pods, next-generation radar warning receivers, and related systems to protect the aircraft from enemy radars and air defence systems during missions.

Strengthening Coastal Security


The Indian Coast Guard will receive six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH-MR) for improved coastal surveillance and security. These helicopters will strengthen India's ability to monitor and safeguard its coastal regions.

Reconstruction of Critical Military Assets


The DAC has also sanctioned the overhaul of key military equipment, including T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP infantry fighting vehicles, and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft. This will extend the service life of these vital defence assets.

These acquisitions reflect India's commitment to bolstering its maritime, aerial, and land-based defence systems, ensuring enhanced national security and operational readiness.

Updated 19:00 IST, December 3rd 2024

Rajnath Singh

