  • CCS Clears Army's Rs 10,000 crore Pinaka Rocket Deal; Solar, MIL to Manufacture

Published 20:06 IST, January 29th 2025

CCS Clears Army's Rs 10,000 crore Pinaka Rocket Deal; Solar, MIL to Manufacture

Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared project to buy over Rs 10,000 crore worth of ammunition for Indian Army's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems.

Reported by: Asian News International
Cabinet Committee on Security clears Rs 10,000 crore Pinaka deal | Image: DRDO

New Delhi: In a mega success for indigenous weapon systems, the Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared the project to buy over Rs 10,000 crore worth of ammunition for the Indian Army's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems.

The Indian Army project to buy the Rs 10,000 crore-plus ammunition, including the Area Denial Munitions and Pinaka Enhanced Range rockets was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security in a meeting held on Wednesday, defence sources told ANI.

The project would be divided between the rocket manufacturer Solar Industries of Nagpur and the former Ordnance Factory Board company Munitions India Limited (MIL), they said.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in his annual press conference on January 13 had stated that the contract for Pinaka weapon systems munitions, including the Rs 5,700 crore for high-explosive ammunition and Rs 4,500 crore area denial munitions were expected to be cleared soon by the government.

The DRDO is already in the advanced stages of making a 120 km strike version of the Pinaka rockets and is expected to carry out its first test in the next financial year.

The rockets cleared today by the CCS have a range of around 45 Kms and can be very effective at both the Pakistan and China borders.

One of the biggest success stories among the Indigenous weapon systems, the Army is fully backing it as Chief of Army Staff Gen Dwivedi has already made it clear that as soon as longer-range versions of the Pinaka are ready, the force might drop plans for other alternate weapons.

The Pinaka has already been a major success story in the export sector as it has been bought by Armenia while many European countries, including France, are showing interest in it.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

Updated 20:06 IST, January 29th 2025

