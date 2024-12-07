India to Strengthen Defence with Autonomous Counter-Drone Solution, Says Anand Mahindra

New Delhi, India - In a bold statement on Twitter, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, emphasized the growing importance of drones in both defence and civilian sectors. “Drones are going to be the most critical pieces of hardware in both Defence and Civil Protection in the future. We must be second to none in this area,” Mahindra wrote, highlighting the evolving role of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in shaping security landscapes globally.

As drone technology continues to advance, Mahindra’s focus is on countering the threat posed by hostile drones, an issue that has gained significant attention in recent years. Recent events in the Middle East have underscored the urgency of developing effective counter-drone systems, which are crucial for safeguarding infrastructure and personnel from drone attacks. The Mahindra Group is stepping up to the challenge with a cutting-edge, autonomous counter-drone solution designed for both civilian and defence applications.

A Multi-Layered Approach to Countering Drone Threats

The counter-drone system being developed by Mahindra promises to be a comprehensive, all-in-one solution. It integrates detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation capabilities into a single system, ensuring a seamless and efficient approach to countering unmanned aerial threats. At the heart of the solution is a sophisticated Command and Control (C2) module that allows operators to monitor and respond to potential threats in real time.

According to Mahindra, the system is versatile and can be deployed for various purposes. In urban environments, it can be used to protect critical infrastructure, such as power plants, airports, and government buildings. In defence applications, it can serve as an integral part of a broader multi-layered Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS), providing essential protection in military operations and combat zones.

Transfer of Technology to Strengthen National Security

Mahindra also highlighted the importance of Transfer of Technology (TOT) in the development of state-of-the-art counter-drone solutions. “We are focused on the Transfer of Technology (TOT) of best-in-class solutions and manufacturing of Radio Frequency (RF) based counter-drone solutions,” Mahindra stated, underlining the need for advanced technological expertise to protect critical national assets.

In line with these objectives, Mahindra’s team recently conducted a demonstration of the counter-drone system for the Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Police, with a focus on its potential use during the Kumbh Mela, one of India’s largest religious gatherings. The system's ability to neutralize hostile drones is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of millions of attendees at such mass events, where the risk of drone-related threats could otherwise go unchecked.

The Mahindra Marksman: A Leap in Armored Mobility

In addition to the counter-drone solution, Anand Mahindra also spoke about another important project — the Mahindra Marksman, India’s first armoured capsule-based Infantry mobility vehicle. The Mahindra Marksman offers critical protection to defence, paramilitary, and police personnel by safeguarding them against small arms fire and grenade attacks. It has been designed to serve in both counterterrorism and conventional military roles.

The Marksman is indicative of Mahindra’s commitment to enhancing India’s defence capabilities, offering advanced solutions for personnel protection in high-risk situations. By equipping India’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies with such robust vehicles, Mahindra aims to strengthen security and increase operational efficiency across the country.