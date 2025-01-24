Indian Army Rolls Out Rs 2,402 Crore Surveillance System ‘SANJAY’ for Network-Centric Warfare

New Delhi, India - Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh officially flagged off ‘SANJAY – The Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS)’ from South Block, New Delhi, marking a significant leap in the Indian Army’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. The indigenous automated system is set to revolutionize battlefield awareness by integrating inputs from ground and aerial sensors to provide a Common Surveillance Picture across secured communication networks.

The system was jointly developed by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, aligning with the Government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbharta (Self-Reliant India) in defence. Developed at a cost of ₹2,402 crore, SANJAY will be inducted into all operational brigades, divisions, and corps of the Indian Army in three phases from March to October 2025, a period designated as the ‘Year of Reforms’ by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Enhanced Battlefield Transparency and Decision-Making

SANJAY is designed to prevent data duplication, verify inputs from multiple sensors, and provide a real-time common operating picture of the battlefield. This centralized web-based application will be accessible at the Command and Army Headquarters levels, offering critical inputs to the Indian Army’s Decision Support System (DSS).

Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted the system’s potential to enhance battlefield transparency and transform future operations by leveraging cutting-edge analytics, automation, and integration capabilities. He stated:

“SANJAY will provide unparalleled situational awareness, strengthen intelligence gathering, and enable swift decision-making in both conventional and sub-conventional operations.”

State-of-the-Art Capabilities

Equipped with advanced sensors and sophisticated analytics, SANJAY will play a crucial role in:

Surveillance of India's vast land borders, ensuring proactive threat detection.

Preventing intrusions and border violations with precision monitoring.

Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) superiority, enhancing strategic planning and operational execution.

Facilitating operations in a network-centric warfare environment, integrating modern battlefield management with rapid information flow.

Officials have emphasized that the system will act as a force multiplier, strengthening the Indian Army’s ability to counter evolving security threats and ensuring a technological edge in complex operational scenarios.

A Milestone in Indigenous Defence Innovation

Developed indigenously, SANJAY marks a major step in the Army’s transition towards data and network-centric warfare, a core focus of the Indian Army’s ongoing modernization efforts. The system is a direct outcome of the Indian Army’s ‘Year of Technology Absorption’ initiative, further cementing India’s position as a leading defence innovator.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh lauded the collaborative effort of the Indian Army and BEL, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering indigenous defence production under the Make in India initiative.

The rollout of SANJAY is set to occur in three strategic phases:

Phase 1: March 2025 Phase 2: July 2025 Phase 3: October 2025

The system’s deployment will ensure all key operational formations of the Indian Army are equipped with the capability, to enhance coordination and synergy across the force.