Maj Rajprasad’s Xploder UGV and Smart Mine System to Give Indian Army a Tactical Edge in Warfare

Bengaluru, India – The Indian Army has taken a significant leap in indigenous defence technology with the unveiling of two groundbreaking innovations developed by Major Rajprasad RS of the 7 Engineer Regiment. The cutting-edge systems, the Xploder-Kamikaze & IED Disposal Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) and the Mobile Reactive Munition System (MRMS), were showcased at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, attended the unveiling at the India Pavilion, underscoring the growing emphasis on indigenous military solutions.

The in-house innovations, designed for modern warfare, enhance the Army’s operational capabilities in combat engineering, reconnaissance, and mine warfare. With mass induction plans already in progress, these systems mark a major step toward strengthening India's self-reliance in defence technology.

Xploder UGV: A Versatile Asset for Combat and Disaster Response

One of the key innovations introduced by Major Rajprasad is the Xploder Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), a multi-role all-terrain platform designed for combat operations, surveillance, and counter-IED missions. Army officials described the system as a game-changer in remote warfare, capable of conducting reconnaissance, delivering explosive payloads, neutralizing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and engaging in kamikaze strikes to clear enemy hideouts.

Built for both combat and humanitarian missions, the Xploder UGV is also designed to assist in disaster relief operations by navigating through hazardous environments without endangering personnel. Recognizing its immense potential, the Indian Army has already fast-tracked the system for mass procurement and deployment. In December 2024, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi officially launched the Xploder UGV for induction, ensuring that the Indian Army remains at the forefront of technological warfare advancements.

Mobile Reactive Munition System: The Future of Smart Mine Warfare

The second major innovation revealed at Aero India 2025 is the Mobile Reactive Munition System (MRMS), a next-generation mine warfare technology. Unlike traditional landmines, which are stationary, the MRMS features mobility and autonomous targeting, making it a highly adaptive weapon system on modern battlefields.

The MRMS can be remotely deployed using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Vehicle-Based Mine Delivery Systems (VBMS), allowing for strategic mine placement in enemy zones. Once deployed, the system uses advanced targeting algorithms to detect enemy assets, mimicking the movement of a spider to approach and neutralize high-value targets. The mobile anti-tank mine is engineered to crawl beneath armoured vehicles, maximizing its destructive potential while minimizing detection.

Indian Army's Vidyut Rakshak, an integrated generator monitoring, protection, and control system.

Army officials confirmed that the system would be developed in partnership with Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), a leading Indian defence company specializing in explosive technology. This collaboration ensures the rapid scaling of production, allowing the Indian Army to deploy MRMS for tactical superiority in battlefield operations.

Major Rajprasad’s Innovations Set a New Benchmark in Defence Technology

Within just six months, Major Rajprasad RS has developed three groundbreaking defence innovations, each designed to enhance the Army’s combat and strategic capabilities. Apart from the Xploder UGV and MRMS, the officer has previously developed:

Vidyut Rakshak: An IoT-enabled Generator Monitoring Protection & Control System

Agniastra: A Multi-Target Portable Remote Detonation System

WEDC (Wireless Electronic Detonation System): A state-of-the-art wireless detonation system already inducted into the Indian Army.

These innovations reflect India's growing focus on self-reliance in military technology under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, reducing dependence on foreign defence equipment while strengthening national security.