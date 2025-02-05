USS Preble Fires HELIOS Laser, Proving High-Energy Weapons Are Closer to Naval Combat Reality

Washington DC - The U.S. Navy has taken a major leap in futuristic warfare by successfully testing its High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system on a warship. In a recently disclosed report, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Preble fired the directed-energy weapon at an aerial drone during a weapons testing exercise in fiscal year 2024—showing that laser warfare isn’t just sci-fi anymore.

The report, released by the Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, didn't specify when or where the test took place but did include a black-and-white photo of a streak of white light beaming from the warship into the sky. The test was designed to prove that HELIOS is combat-ready and can effectively take out airborne threats.

A Big Win for Laser Weapons—But a Long Road Ahead

The HELIOS system, a 60-plus-kilowatt laser built by Lockheed Martin, was installed on the USS Preble in August 2022, making it the first tactical laser weapon to be integrated into an operational U.S. warship. The system is meant to zap drones, disable enemy sensors, and eventually counter missiles—all without wasting a single missile or bullet.

The timing of the test couldn’t be more relevant. Since late 2023, U.S. Navy warships have been busy intercepting drone and missile attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. These conflicts have highlighted the need for cost-effective, unlimited munition sources, and HELIOS could be a game-changer.

But despite the successful test, laser weapons still have hurdles to clear before becoming standard in naval combat. Some of the biggest challenges include:

Power Supply: Lasers require a lot of energy, and not all ships have the infrastructure to handle them.

Weather Conditions: Fog, rain, and dust can weaken laser beams, limiting their range and effectiveness.

Tactical Integration: The Navy is still figuring out exactly how and when to use lasers in real combat.

Lasers Could Change the Game—If the Navy Can Figure Them Out

Right now, the U.S. military spends $1 billion a year on developing high-energy lasers and high-power microwaves, but progress has been slow. The Navy has installed eight Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy (ODIN) systems on destroyers—designed to blind enemy sensors rather than destroy targets. There's also a 150-kilowatt Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD) mounted on a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock for further testing.

So, what’s next? The Navy will likely ramp up testing, pushing the limits of HELIOS in more challenging scenarios. If all goes well, directed-energy weapons could become a regular part of naval warfare, offering low-cost, unlimited firepower against drones, missiles, and even enemy aircraft.