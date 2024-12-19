Arakan Army Gains Control Over Rakhine State, Raises Alarms Over Jihadi Atrocities Along Bangladesh

Rakhine State, Myanmar – The separatist Arakan Army (AA), an ethno-nationalist armed group, has solidified its control over nearly all of Rakhine state, successfully pushing back Myanmar's junta-led forces. However, their recent advances have been overshadowed by alarming reports of escalating atrocities carried out by jihadi terrorist groups along the state’s border with Bangladesh.

The Arakan Army has accused nearly 11 terrorist groups of operating from Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, including the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), and Arakan Rohingya Army (ARA). These groups are accused of committing heinous acts such as killings, kidnappings, rapes, and torture, which have claimed hundreds of lives.

Jihadi Terrorists Exploit Refugee Camps

According to the Arakan Army, the towns of Maungdaw and Buthidaung are the most vulnerable, with their local populations bearing the brunt of terrorist activities. A report by the Global Arakan Network (GAN) alleges that these extremist groups exploit the local Muslim population as human shields, urging them to fight against non-Muslim communities, including Buddhists and Hindus.

Myanmar Border Guard Police after abandoning their post following firefight with Arakan Army, February 2024. | AP

Furthermore, the terrorists are accused of recruiting young orphans—some as young as six years old—from Rohingya camps in Bangladesh and indoctrinating them for combat roles when they reach adolescence.

Alleged Nexus Between Junta and Jihadis

The Arakan Army has pointed to a disturbing collaboration between the junta and certain terrorist groups. "There is credible evidence that the junta is leveraging these terrorist organisations to destabilise our control in Rakhine," said a source within the Arakan Army. This alleged nexus has exacerbated the region’s security challenges, adding another layer of complexity to the already volatile conflict.

The AA has also criticised Bangladesh for its alleged complicity in allowing terrorist groups to proliferate within its borders. "Bangladesh’s tacit and overt support for Rohingya armed actors has not only empowered these groups but has also undermined moderate and non-violent Rohingya leadership," a spokesperson claimed.

The Arakan Army further alleges that certain elements within Bangladesh’s security agencies are involved in recruiting and training members of these groups. The motivation, according to AA sources, is to use these groups as leverage for the repatriation of over 1 million Rohingya refugees currently living in Bangladesh.

What Forged the Arakan Army

The Arakan Army, founded in 2009, serves as the military wing of the United League of Arakan (ULA), representing the Rakhine ethnic majority. Its leadership, under Commander-in-Chief Major General Twan Mrat Naing and Vice Deputy Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Nyo Twan Awng, is steadfast in its mission to secure greater autonomy and restore the sovereignty of the Arakan people.

Despite its designation as a terrorist organisation by Myanmar in 2020, and again by the State Administration Council junta in 2024, the AA has emerged as a formidable force, effectively challenging the junta’s grip on Rakhine state.

The rise of terrorist activities, coupled with the ongoing conflict between the AA and the junta, has left the civilian population of Rakhine in dire straits. Reports of displacement, fear, and violence dominate the lives of locals, particularly in Maungdaw and Buthidaung.

The allegations against both the junta and Bangladeshi authorities highlight the region’s complex geopolitical and humanitarian challenges. With no immediate resolution in sight, the state of Rakhine remains a hotspot of tension, drawing the attention of regional powers and international organisations.

Porous Borders and Regional Instability

The 270-km border between Rakhine state and Bangladesh has become increasingly porous, facilitating the movement of terrorists, arms, and funds. The AA has highlighted this porousness as a major factor in the growing insecurity in the region.

The political instability in Bangladesh has further worsened the situation. Allegations of the interim Bangladeshi government’s involvement in fostering terrorist activities have raised questions about the role of Dhaka in the escalating crisis.